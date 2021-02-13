(Bloomberg) --

Venezuela received the first 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on state television.

Rodriguez said U.S. sanctions on Venezuela have prevented the purchase of more vaccines. This first batch will be used on “the most vulnerable sectors, the health workers,” Rodriguez said.

The Sputnik shipment is a symbol of friendship and cooperation between Russia and Venezuela, said Russian ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov.

Venezuela has reported 132,259 coronavirus cases and 1,267 deaths, fewer than its neighbors. The government and opposition are in talks with the Pan-American Health Organization to buy 12 million doses, using money frozen in offshore accounts that can be freed up with opposition approval.

