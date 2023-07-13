You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jul 13, 2023
Venezuela Rejects European Observers for 2024 Presidential Vote
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s head of congress said he would not invite European electoral observers next year after the EU Parliament condemned Nicolas Maduro’s recent disqualification of opposition candidates.
Jorge Rodríguez said “no representation from Europe” would be invited to oversee the 2024 presidential vote after a resolution from the European Parliament on Thursday said that recent moves from the Maduro government to prohibit opposition leaders from running for public office were “arbitrary and unconstitutional.”
Rodríguez’s remarks are the latest in a series of antidemocratic moves from the Maduro government that have included a total reshuffling of the electoral body and the barring of opposition candidates such as María Corina Machado, who has seen a quick rise in popularity ahead of primaries scheduled for October.
U.S. officials have reiterated that signs of free and fair presidential elections next year would be necessary in order to lift existing economic sanctions.
The Venezuelan government last invited European observers for a regional vote in 2021, during which the electoral mission issued a document with more than 20 recommendations on voting transparency and safeguarding measures to be implemented in future elections.
Tensions with the government arose in the run-up to the elections when Maduro called the observers “spies.” Part of the team was then kicked out of the country days before they were scheduled to depart.
Read more: EU Observers to Release Venezuela Report Remotely Amid Tensions
--With assistance from Fabiola Zerpa and Nicolle Yapur.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:54
More than 1,000 Canadians take CRA to court over pandemic payments
-
1:17
Read the full statement on the Bank of Canada's rate hike
-
6:09
Pizza Pizza launches "Growflation Pizza" in response to rising food costs
-
8:36
These medical device stocks are positioned to grow: Portfolio manager
-
5:57
How will climate change affect Canada’s insurance market?
-
'Thumbs up' emoji can represent contract acceptance, Sask. court finds