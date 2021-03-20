Venezuela Reports the Most Daily Covid Cases Since September

Venezuela’s daily Covid-19 cases increased the most since September, signaling a wave of infections triggered by the virus variant first detected in Brazil, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

He said further measures to counter the virus will be announced in the days ahead.

Six of the 937 cases recorded on Friday were in patients from Brazil and Mexico, Rodriguez said in a statement.

