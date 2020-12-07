(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela held stage-managed parliamentary elections on Sunday, formalizing a reality increasingly hard to ignore: a two-year quest by opposition leader Juan Guaido to drive President Nicolas Maduro from power has failed.

The result of the election -- overseen by Maduro cronies on the electoral council and the supreme court, boycotted by the opposition and occurring without neutral poll watchers -- was a foregone conclusion.

Loyalists, including Maduro’s son, will take their seats next month in the National Assembly, the body over which Guaido supposedly presided and to which he will no longer belong.

In truth, Maduro had long ago stripped the assembly of power and banned key figures from opposition parties, draining the political process of any authenticity. Guaido presides over little more than a symbolic claim to the presidency run out of a bedroom in his Caracas apartment and supported with declining enthusiasm by dozens of countries, including the U.S.

Sunday’s feigned election, ending Guaido’s pretend hold over the legislature may be what some need to rethink how to deal with the one-time oil power that is now a humanitarian disaster zone run by a tight clique backed by Cuba and Iran. It also poses a dilemma for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, offering a diplomatic opening in which he’s expected to stay tough on Maduro yet help broker a democratic transition.

Venezuela’s troubles are not limited to Venezuela: five million have left and are spread across Latin America in need of jobs and education, taxing societies struggling with Covid and economic decline.

“Maduro comes out victorious, with both Trump and Guaido out next year. Other countries will stand by him for the time being, but eventually they will come to recognize Maduro as head of state because there is no one else there,” said Caracas-based political analyst Dimitris Pantoulas.

The election, which drew some 31% participation, was part of Maduro’s drive to push aside genuine challenge to his rule while leaving room for loyal opposition parties to maintain the illusion of democratic institutions.

With no real opponents and widespread apathy, the government won about 68% of the votes, according to the electoral council. The rest of the votes were mostly taken by splinter opposition groups and parties traditionally run by Maduro opponents which were ordered to be taken over by the top court ahead of the election. The new assembly will take over on Jan. 5.

Low Turnout

Scarce crowds made their way into voting centers at schools across Caracas on Sunday, where masked voters were able to quickly cast their votes after having their hands sprayed with disinfectant. In the sprawling western slum of 23 de Enero, few trickled into the Manuel Palacio Fajardo school, where the late Hugo Chavez used to vote.

“I’m here because we desperately need our economy to improve,” said Carlos Aguilar, a 72-year-old retired electrician who depends on measly pension payments. “Even though the government handouts help, it’s not nearly enough. We’re trying to survive.”

Guaido and his allies boycotted the election, citing the absence of international monitors, while a minority segment of the opposition took part. Brazil, Colombia and the U.S. were among the first to reject the election’s results, generally citing unfair conditions.

The government tried to boost turnout through cash payments and food handouts. Maduro even promised to grant “special prizes” to the 100 communities with the highest participation rates.

“It’s a mistake to not participate, I don’t like to see electoral centers this empty, because if we want a change we have to vote,” said 40-year-old Dayana Rios from Palo Verde, a working-class neighborhood near Petare, Caracas’s biggest slum. “We want a new assembly that’s committed to the needs of Venezuelans.”

U.S. Sanctions

Maduro will likely try to use control of the National Assembly to try to bypass U.S. sanctions and attract some foreign investment, especially through oil ventures, according to ORC director Oswaldo Ramirez. The assembly has to approve such investments.

The economy is suffering through its seventh straight year of contraction, with food shortages and annual inflation of 6,600%.

