{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    BCE

    You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.

    Top Stories

    Glencore CEO's first big move: chasing mining's toughest prize

    Public service union to picket at locations with more impact as strike enters Day 6

    Housing optimism is back in Canada, boosting consumer confidence

    Small business owners working eight-day week equivalent due to staff shortages: CFIB

    Waste Connections founder and exec chairman Ronald Mittelstaedt returns to CEO role

    Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines

    Top Stories

    Glencore CEO's first big move: chasing mining's toughest prize

    Public service union to picket at locations with more impact as strike enters Day 6

    Housing optimism is back in Canada, boosting consumer confidence

    Small business owners working eight-day week equivalent due to staff shortages: CFIB

    Waste Connections founder and exec chairman Ronald Mittelstaedt returns to CEO role

    Russian airspace ban means pricier flights for Canadian travellers and airlines
     

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video
    Listen to BNN Radio Live
     
     

    Today's Guests

    • {{guestAppearance.guest.name}}

      {{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}
      {{guestAppearance.focus}}
      {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
    Full Guest Schedule

    Embedded Image

    5 facts to know about wrongful dismissal in Ontario

    SPONSORED: It’s important for every employee to understand what it means to be wrongfully dismissed and what to do when it occurs.

     

    Embedded Image

     

    BNN Bloomberg Newsletters

    • BNN Bloomberg breaking

      BREAKING NEWS

      Sign up and get breaking news email alerts sent straight to your inbox.

      Subscribe
    • The Daily Chase Newsletter Image

      THE DAILY CHASE

      Our morning newsletter will keep you updated on program highlights of the day's top stories.

      Subscribe
    • Market Call thumbnail

      MARKET CALL

      Our top picks newsletter delivers analysis and stock recommendations from our Market Call guests.

      Subscribe
     

    Most Popular Stocks

    Recently Viewed Stocks

    {{column.title}}
    {{column.title}}
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] }}
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    As of: {{timeStamp}}

    No Data Found

    Investment Trends

    Advertisement

     

     

     
     