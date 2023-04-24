You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Top Stories
What is happening with Teck Resources and Glencore?
Norwegian sovereign wealth fund to support Teck Resources plan to split business
Letko Brosseau to vote in favour of Teck's plan to split company
Key shareholder Sumitomo to vote in favour of Teck plan to split business
Teck takeover bid prompts debate over government’s role in future of Canadian mining
Glencore dangles prospect of higher Teck bid as vote looms
Teck CEO skips copper event lineup to focus on investor face time
The sale of Teck to a foreign buyer would be a loss for Canada, critics say
Teck controlling shareholder calls Glencore bid the wrong one at the wrong time
Teck's biggest shareholder favours Glencore's coal plan
Apr 21
National Bank CEO worried about effect of remote work on downtown Montreal6:51
National Bank CEO worried about effect of remote work on downtown Montreal
The CEO of National Bank plans to maintain a flexible approach toward his employees working in the office, even though he's worried about the impact remote work is having on the vitality of downtown Montreal.
1h ago
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets — filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
42m ago
U.S. stocks drift with focus on earnings, rates
U.S. equities struggled for traction at the start of a week packed with corporate earnings reports and economic data that may help illuminate the path for interest rates.
2h ago
The Daily Chase: Markets point to flat open; Federal employees strike continues
North American equity market futures are pointing to a muted open as investors await a veritable deluge of earnings, highlighted by the tech titans.
Apr 20
What is happening with Teck Resources and Glencore?
Top executives from Teck Resources Ltd. and Glencore Plc have each been making their case to investors on the best path forward for the Vancouver-based mining company.
-
No reprieve for last-minute tax filers despite labour turmoil7:02
No reprieve for last-minute tax filers despite labour turmoil
Here are some key last minute tax tips for procrastinators.
Apr 21
Experts share effective ways to tackle student debt
Canadians who have taken out student loans and are in repayment can benefit from payment plan options, debt repayment strategies and an in-depth understanding of their loans, experts say.
-
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas7:00
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX’s giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
-
What the public sector strike could mean for filing your taxes4:19
What the public sector strike could mean for filing your taxes
Some 39,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees went on strike as of Wednesday as part of wider labour action by the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
Oil steadies after slumping last week on global demand fears
Oil steadied after slumping almost six per cent last week as shrinking refining margins in Asia added to warning signs on the outlook for global demand.
-
New Ontario Volkswagen EV battery plant to create 3,000 jobs
A massive new Volkswagen electric-vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will create up to 3,000 direct jobs and 30,000 indirect jobs in the region.
-
Pizza Pizza opens in Mexico, hopes to outgrow Canadian operations: CEO
Pizza Pizza Royalty has opened its first set of stores in Mexico and the company's CEO is optimistic that its Mexican operations could one day be bigger than its Canadian presence.
-
Liberals table legislation to overhaul passenger rights charter
The Liberals have put forward legislation that aims to make good on their pledge to tighten passenger rights rules after a year marked by travel chaos and a ballooning complaints backlog.
-
Federal strike could push air passenger complaints processing beyond 18 months
The strike by federal civil servants could mean passengers who filed complaints with the country's airline regulator could face even longer processing times.