(Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez fled the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Caracas and entered Colombia, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Lopez, a political prisoner since 2014, had been taking refuge there since April of late year, following a botched uprising against President Nicolas Maduro alongside National Assembly’s head Juan Guaido.

Sentenced to almost 14 years in prison on charges including arson and instigating violence after spearheading anti-government protests, Lopez was released on house arrest in 2017 with orders to remain quiet. From there, he helped orchestrate the rise of Guaido, who he met more than a decade ago during protests against the late President Hugo Chavez.

Lopez’s wife, Lilian Tintori, who met with President Donald Trump at the White House last year, has been in Spain with their three children since June 2019.

