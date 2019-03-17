(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro asked his cabinet ministers to offer their resignations in a sign he wants to reshuffle leadership among those closest to him.

“President @NicolasMaduro has asked the entire Executive Cabinet to offer their charges for resignation for the purpose of a profound reorganization of the methods and operation of the Bolivarian government to shield the Homeland of Bolivar and Chavez from any threat,” Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in a tweet. Maduro’s verified account retweeted the message.

Maduro is facing international pressure to step down amid one of the worst economic and political crises in recent times. A massive power outage that plagued the country for almost a week recently halted water service, stalled refineries, paralyzed the transport system and sparked violence and looting.

The U.S. and 50 other countries recognize National Assembly leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president.

