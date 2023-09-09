10h ago
Venezuela’s Maduro Wants China’s Support to Join the BRICS
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said he wants China’s support for his country to join the block of emerging-market nations known as BRICS.
The relationship between China and Venezuela can serve to strengthen the BRICS group, and to promote Venezuela’s entry into block, Maduro said in an interview on Saturday with the official Xinhua News Agency.
Maduro, who is in an official visit to China, said the Asian nation can help to achieve Venezuela’s request to enter the group “as the country with the largest oil reserves in the world.”
- Maduro said the ties between China and Venezuela can help strengthen the relationship between China and the CELAC group of nations
- Maduro also said he wants China’s investment in Latin America and the Caribbean to increase
- NOTE: Venezuela’s Maduro Visits China for Help Before Election
- NOTE: Lula Says He Is in Favor of Venezuela Joining the BRICS
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
12:29
When will the Bank of Canada start cutting interest rates?
-
6:21
Here are where the new Zellers locations are popping up
-
9:12
These cars are stolen so often that insurance premiums are climbing
-
4:20
Millennials’ debt has 'ballooned': RBC economist
-
2:46
Read the full text of the Bank of Canada rate announcement
-
5:44
Registered Education Savings Plan tips for parents and students