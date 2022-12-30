Top Stories
-
9h ago
Competition Bureau appealing Rogers-Shaw tribunal decision
Competition Bureau appealing Rogers-Shaw tribunal decision
Canada’s competition watchdog is appealing a court decision that approved Rogers Communications' planned $20-billion acquisition of Shaw Communications.
7h ago5:55
Boeing shares jump most in 40 years as Airbus retains the crown
Boeing shares posted their largest quarterly gain in 40 years after executives laid out a plan to turnaround the company after four years of turmoil that have cemented Airbus' lead as the world’s biggest planemaker.
13h ago5:43
Rogers, Shaw soar after courtroom win for US$14.8B deal
Canada's merger court ruled in favor of Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. in a key antitrust case, clearing one of the final hurdles to the union of two of the nation's largest telecommunications firms.
-
Top Picks
12h ago7:00
Musk's brand deterioration is 'black cloud' surrounding Tesla: Expert
Tesla Inc.'s stock suffered its worst performance ever in 2022 and one analyst says Elon Musk’s decision to buy Twitter is largely to blame.
-
Dec 28
Canadians focused on repaying debt in 2023: CIBC survey
Canadians focused on repaying debt in 2023: CIBC survey
Repaying debt is a common financial goal for Canadians heading into 2023, a new survey has found, as inflation, high interest rates and fears of a potential recession stay top of mind.
15h ago
Trump tax returns give first glimpse at data he fought to hide
A House panel released six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, the culmination of a years-long battle between Democrats and the former president who exhausted all legal options to keep his financial records private.
Dec 299:33
Keystone pipeline restarts after oil spill that roiled markets
TC Energy Corp. restarted the ruptured segment of its Keystone oil pipeline, following a spill that forced the conduit shut for more than three weeks.
-
Dec 28
It's a make-or-break year for these battered companies
It's a make-or-break year for these battered companies
U.S. companies had a lot to overcome in the latter half of 2022 with rising interest rates, more budget-conscious consumers and a sagging stock market. That’s left some of them in very tough spots at the start of the new year.
8h ago3:40
U.S. stocks suffer worst year since financial crisis
U.S. stocks fell on the last trading day of 2022, closing out the worst year in more than a decade for global equities and bonds.
-
Dec 296:47
Oil set for yearly gain as investors look ahead to China rebound
Oil is set to end a volatile year modestly higher as investors look ahead to an expected rebound in Chinese demand next year and brace for the possibility that less Russian crude will make it to buyers.
-
16h ago14:51
The Daily Chase: Rogers' wins court approval for $20B Shaw deal; Keystone pipeline resumes
Rogers Communications has cleared a huge hurdle in its $20-billion pursuit of Shaw Communications.
-
Dec 17:19
Interest rates will dictate the extent household debt may impact the economy: Strategist
The Bank of Canada has identified household debt and housing as two key liabilities to the Canadian economy, however, one strategist says the extent of the vulnerability largely depends on what will happen with interest rates.
-
Dec 21
Energy stocks will be hot again in 2023. But now it's about dividends9:59
Energy stocks will be hot again in 2023. But now it's about dividends
After two straight years of big gains, energy stocks could outperform the market again in 2023, but this time it will be higher dividends rather than an oil rally that will spur appetite for the industry.