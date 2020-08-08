(Bloomberg) -- Two U.S. Citizens who took part on a failed attempt to overthrow Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro were sentenced to 20 years of prison, public prosecutor Tarek William Saab posted on his Twitter account.

Luke Denman and Airan Berry were captured on May 5, following a failed raid earlier in the month.

Denman and Barry “admitted their responsibility in the events,” Saab said in the tweet.

Both men were condemned for criminal association, illicit use of weapons and terrorism.

The men did not have access to a defense attorney during the court proceedings, lawyer Alonso Molina said in a phone interview separately. “The court did not authorize my swearing-in process as their defense lawyer so they didn’t have a due process,” he said.

