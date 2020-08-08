Aug 8, 2020
Venezuela Sentences 2 U.S. Citizens to Jail for Coup Attempt
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Two U.S. Citizens who took part on a failed attempt to overthrow Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro were sentenced to 20 years of prison, public prosecutor Tarek William Saab posted on his Twitter account.
- Luke Denman and Airan Berry were captured on May 5, following a failed raid earlier in the month.
- Denman and Barry “admitted their responsibility in the events,” Saab said in the tweet.
- Both men were condemned for criminal association, illicit use of weapons and terrorism.
- The men did not have access to a defense attorney during the court proceedings, lawyer Alonso Molina said in a phone interview separately. “The court did not authorize my swearing-in process as their defense lawyer so they didn’t have a due process,” he said.
