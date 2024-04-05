(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela will grant safe passage to six aides to opposition leader María Corina Machado who are seeking asylum in Argentina, according to two officials with direct knowledge of the matter.

Machado’s campaign manager, Magalli Meda, as well as top advisors Pedro Urruchurtu, Claudia Macero and three others sought refuge in Argentina’s embassy in Caracas last month after Venezuela’s Public Prosecutor ordered their arrest for alleged involvement in a plot to destabilize Nicolás Maduro’s government.

While the Venezuelan official said Caracas is waiting for confirmation from Argentina to coordinate their travel, the Argentine official said Buenos Aires had granted asylum to all of them but is waiting for Venezuela to process the safe passage.

The officials asked not to be named because the information is private. Argentina’s foreign ministry and President Javier Milei’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement on March 26, Argentina’s presidency said Venezuela had cut power supply to its embassy in Caracas after it welcomed Machado’s officials, and warned Maduro’s government against doing anything to hinder their safety.

The arrest orders on Machado’s team come amid a crackdown on dissent ahead of July elections in which the opposition primary winner has been banned from participating. The crackdown has added pressure on the Biden administration, which threatened to reimpose sanctions unless Maduro moved toward free and fair elections.

--With assistance from Andreina Itriago Acosta.

