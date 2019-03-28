(Bloomberg) -- Electricity will be rationed in parts of Venezuela as authorities try to fix the crisis-torn nation’s shaky grid amid rolling blackouts.

As much of the country was still in darkness late Wednesday, President Nicolas Maduro phoned in to state television and told Venezuelans -- those who could see him -- to expect more power cuts in days to come. “We will have days where we’ll have to ration, conscientiously, in an organized manner,” he said.

The lights have been flickering on and off since a nationwide power failure began Monday and the Maduro regime suspended classes and work Thursday as much of the nation remained dark.

Maduro, who is fighting to retain power amid international censure and domestic challenges, blamed a “brutal terrorist attack” by government foes. The opposition contracted a gunman who unloaded rounds into a “vital” transmission system in rural Venezuela, he said. Maduro didn’t specify where, but said authorities had recovered shells. Authorities said a week-long failure earlier this month was due to a “cybernetic attack” launched by U.S., but didn’t provide evidence.

Lines Down

Experts have said the actual cause is a years-long dearth of maintenance. Rationing can’t overcome the decay, said Nelson Hernandez, a Caracas energy consultant. He said restarting the system after widespread blackouts could result in further accidents.

“The national electrical system is in worse shape than before with the incidents that occurred these last weeks,” he said Thursday. “A rationing plan is successful if the electrical system is strong, not weak like the current one. With weaknesses in the system, such as faults in substations, transmission lines and turbines in hydroelectric plants, there can be no rationing organized and on a timetable.”

Wednesday’s announcement was the first time the government acknowledged the blackouts could continue into the foreseeable future.

“The damage caused is greater than what any Venezuelan can imagine,” Maduro said.

