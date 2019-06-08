(Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he has ordered the opening of some border crossings with Colombia from Saturday. The crossings in the Tachira state include some of the most direct routes between the capital cities of Caracas and Bogota.

Venezuela had closed bridges on the border in February amid opposition efforts to import food and other aide to the country. The country, which reopened its border with Brazil last month, reached an accord with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on Friday for the donation and distribution of medical supplies in the country.

Maduro’s government has for months repelled efforts to remove him led by Juan Guaido, the National Assembly leader recognized as the rightful head of Venezuela by dozens of countries including the U.S., Colombia and Brazil. A failed military uprising in April fizzled, and the country has since settled into an uneasy simmer.

Talks between the two sides in Norway aimed at resolving the power struggle broke down, and Guaido earlier this week said he doesn’t intend to participate further.

