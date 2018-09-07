(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela said Friday it would soon unveil a new foreign exchange policy where public and private banks are authorized to sell hard currency at a “single, fluctuating rate.”

Finance Minister Simon Zerpa, speaking on state television Friday evening before a bank holiday on Monday, said the new system would incorporate the banking sector along with authorized trading houses for all money transactions. The new exchange regime “will allow the Venezuelan population to buy and sell hard currency in small transactions and satisfy their personal needs.”

The upcoming regulations, which are to due to be published in coming days, will do away will all past foreign exchange policies. While Zerpa insisted the rules will be “free and clear,” economists and Venezuela watchers were left scratching their heads Friday whether the upcoming measures meant a full liberalization of the 15-year-old controls or simply another gradual adjustment.

The late President Hugo Chavez established currency controls in 2003 in a bid to stem capital flight. Yet the efforts to regulate the sale of hard currency backfired as the state has struggled to supply dollars in recent years amid crashing oil prices and rampant corruption, giving way to a thriving black market for market for greenbacks.

Rejig Controls

Both Chavez and his successor, Nicolas Maduro, have rejigged controls nearly a dozen times, but have so far stopped short of lifting them completely even as inflation has spiraled and basic foods and medicines have gone scarce. Officially, dollars sell for around 61 bolivars, but they currently fetch around 100 on the street.

The official price of the greenback is now determined by a three-times-a-week dollar auction, which is heavily regulated by Venezuela’s central bank. It was unclear on Friday if the banking sector would be incorporated into the existing system, known as DICOM, or if the government would create a new platform entirely.

Press officials at the central bank told Bloomberg News the rules would be published soon, without providing further details.

Despite tight regulations and occasional raids by police, most prices in Venezuela are set by the black market as business owners and importers struggle to obtain dollars on official exchanges. While Maduro regularly takes to the airwaves to denounce “criminal” and “mafia” dollar rates, his administration has tacitly embraced free market prices this year.

Last month, the ruling socialists devalued the currency 95 percent and lopped five zeros off the bolivar as they tried to rein in hyperinflation. Additionally, the government repealed portions of laws governing foreign currency sales, enabling businesses and individuals to swap money at authorized trading houses.

