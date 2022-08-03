(Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s pivot to capitalism is being tested as he tries to rein in galloping food inflation without resorting to the strong-arm tactics of the past with price caps and threats of jail time for producers and shop owners.

The government has opened talks with food producers aimed at taming price increases of basic goods. Companies are explaining their pricing policies including production costs to government representatives, according to four people who attended the meetings and requested anonymity since the talks are private. The initial discussions have centered on 27 basic products including milk and meat.

The idea is to reach a mutual agreement and avoid having the government impose terms, said Commerce Minister Dheliz Alvarez, who has participated in the meetings. “It’s about identifying the elements that have an impact on the rise of production costs and, together, disentangle them,” she said in an interview after delivering an address to the country’s largest private industry association, Conindustria, two weeks ago.

Venezuela isn’t alone in trying to tackle rising prices. Governments across the world are struggling to contain a surge in the cost of food and fuel with some, including Mexico, striking price pacts with large companies. In Venezuela, food prices rose 172% in June compared to a year earlier, according to research group Cenda.

As Venezuela tries to leave behind a seven-year economic crisis marked by hyperinflation, deep economic contraction, hunger and poverty, a surge in prices is unnerving the government and consumers alike who have largely adopted the US dollar as the main means of transaction.

The central bank, which again began to publish inflation in 2019 after nearly four years of a data blackout, said that consumer prices rose 6.5% in May and 23.9% so far in 2022. Inflation figures for June and July have not been released and the bank doesn’t publish an annual figure.

As US sanctions against Maduro and his government have tightened, he’s eased economic controls. Hyperinflation was stamped out in December and foreign goods are flooding shops as the government waived import taxes on thousands of products.

Fears about the impact of global inflation, especially in the food sector, have pushed the government to seek out help from the private sector. “We need to minimize the risks and that is the reason we are meeting,” Alvarez said.

Chavez Controls

Business owners are rightfully wary of what may lay ahead. Venezuela’s history of price controls, many imposed by late president Hugo Chavez in 2003, took a toll on private firms, which couldn’t keep up production under the prices set by the government and many were nationalized.

As oil prices reached record lows in 2014, scarcity began to hit supermarkets, with a peak in 2017, when Venezuelans queued for hours to buy rationed amounts of milk and flour.

“The government is clear in that any perception of price controls could amplify an economic contraction,” said Luis Vicente Leon, head of pollster Datanalisis. “Beyond the government’s intent, this always generates a concern that could be very negative.”

So far, agreements have been reached for a handful of products, according to one of the people who attended the meetings. In some sectors, the government is still analyzing the data.

“The industry is the most interested in keeping prices low,” said Roger Figueroa, president of the Venezuela Chamber of the Dairy Industry, who attended the meetings. “We hope to reach an agreement.”

