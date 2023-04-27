You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
-
10h ago
PSAC strike: Talks resume after government tables new offer6:05
PSAC strike: Talks resume after government tables new offer
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) resumed labour talks with the federal Treasury Board on Friday after the government tabled a new contract offer, the union representing government workers said.
-
16h ago2:56
TC Energy says 'multiple' asset sale negotiations underway in $5B divestment process
TC Energy Corp. said it's on track to complete its previously announced plan to sell off $5 billion in assets by the end of the year, though the Calgary-based pipeline company declined to provide specifics on which assets are on the auction block.
-
8h ago2:04
First Republic plunges on expectation of seizure by FDIC
First Republic Bank shares fell as much as 54 per cent in extended New York trading on speculation that it would be seized by regulators, as regional US lenders are pressured by deposit drains and weakening investments.
-
20h ago3:16
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
-
10h ago6:17
The Week Ahead: Inflation data due; earnings from Netflix
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
Apr 27
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC2:47
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 because the recent declines in prices are tapering off in many markets and are expected to bottom out this quarter before starting to rise again.
-
13h ago5:16
Federal government posts $3.1 surplus for first 11 months of 2022-23 fiscal year
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $3.1 billion between April 2022 and February 2023.
-
16h ago5:45
Streaming giants required to contribute to Canadian content as Bill C-11 becomes law
A new federal law will require digital platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and TikTok to contribute and promote Canadian content. The Liberals' Online Streaming Act passed its final vote in the Senate Thursday and received royal assent.
-
Apr 27
Owe money to the CRA this tax season? Here are some repayment options4:24
Owe money to the CRA this tax season? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
-
13h ago3:16
Uranium miner Cameco reports Q1 profit nearly triples, revenue up more than 70%
Cameco Corp. reported its first-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago, while its revenue rose more than 70 per cent, helped by higher deliveries and higher average realized prices in both its uranium and fuel services businesses.
-
14h ago7:00
Canada won new Volkswagen battery plant despite 'way, way more' money from U.S.: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a number of U.S. jurisdictions outbid Canada in the recent race to secure Volkswagen's new battery plant.
-
18h ago3:02
Nearly one-third of Canadians worried about their vehicle getting stolen amid spike in thefts
Nearly one-third of Canadians are worried about their vehicle being stolen as a spike in thefts have occurred across Canada.
-
15h ago6:02
U.S. Fed seeks sweeping changes to bank rules in aftermath of SVB failure
The U.S. Federal Reserve’s bank-supervision chief called for a sweeping reevaluation of how the institution oversees financial firms following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, which he blamed on the company’s weak risk management and supervisory foot-dragging by the Fed.
-
16h ago
Bets offering 2,400% payout on U.S. default lure growing crowd5:23
Bets offering 2,400% payout on U.S. default lure growing crowd
In what is a traditionally moribund corner of Wall Street, speculators are piling into a bet that once seemed unthinkable: that the U.S. government will default on its debts.