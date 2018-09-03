(Bloomberg) -- Government officials from across Latin America and the Caribbean are meeting in Quito to coordinate a response to the regional humanitarian crisis caused by Venezuela’s economic collapse.

Representatives from Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican Republic and Ecuador are gathering on Monday and Tuesday to discuss how to respond to mass migration from the Caribbean nation, and how to protect vulnerable Venezuelans from xenophobia and exploitation by black-market employers and criminal gangs.

More than two million Venezuelans are now living outside their homeland as part of a migration crisis that’s become particularly acute across Latin America this year. Colombia and Ecuador have been most affected, though Brazil recently authorized the use of its armed forces to help contend with a jump in Venezuelans crossing into its territory, while Peru declared a border emergency on health and sanitation concerns due to increased migration. Nations as far as Uruguay are also experiencing a rise in flows.

Millions have “been obliged to leave Venezuela, affected by a profound economic and political crisis,” said Santiago Chavez, Ecuador’s Deputy Foreign Minister, who is chairing the meeting.

Until recently, Ecuador had been one of Venezuela’s main allies in the region. But the government of President Lenin Moreno, which took office in 2017, has distanced itself as Venezuela has become gripped by mass hunger and political repression.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s failed policies and unchecked government spending have turned what once was one of Latin America’s wealthiest countries into a disaster. Shortages of food and medicine are ongoing, public transportation is erratic and lack of electricity and water has become much more commonplace.

A decade ago, Venezuelan migrants tended to have more resources, often making it as far as Miami or Madrid. Now, they are arriving in regional cities malnourished. Some are even trekking across Colombian highways on foot.

--With assistance from Ezra Fieser and Patricia Laya.

To contact the reporter on this story: Stephan Kueffner in Quito at skueffner1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew Bristow at mbristow5@bloomberg.net, Matthew Malinowski

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.