{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    BCE

    You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.

    Top Stories

    Teck pulls vote on coal split, handing momentum to Glencore

    Rogers teams up with SpaceX, Lynk Global to provide satellite-to-phone remote service

    How to navigate your finances during a job loss

    What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada

    Cenovus reports Q1 profit down, lowers production guidance and raises dividend

    PSAC: Will Canada's tax deadline be moved due to the strike?

    Top Stories

    Teck pulls vote on coal split, handing momentum to Glencore

    Rogers teams up with SpaceX, Lynk Global to provide satellite-to-phone remote service

    How to navigate your finances during a job loss

    What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada

    Cenovus reports Q1 profit down, lowers production guidance and raises dividend

    PSAC: Will Canada's tax deadline be moved due to the strike?
     

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video
    Listen to BNN Radio Live
     
     

    Today's Guests

    • {{guestAppearance.guest.name}}

      {{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}
      {{guestAppearance.focus}}
      {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
    Full Guest Schedule

     

    Embedded Image

     

    BNN Bloomberg Newsletters

    • BNN Bloomberg breaking

      BREAKING NEWS

      Sign up and get breaking news email alerts sent straight to your inbox.

      Subscribe
    • The Daily Chase Newsletter Image

      THE DAILY CHASE

      Our morning newsletter will keep you updated on program highlights of the day's top stories.

      Subscribe
    • Market Call thumbnail

      MARKET CALL

      Our top picks newsletter delivers analysis and stock recommendations from our Market Call guests.

      Subscribe
     

    Most Popular Stocks

    Recently Viewed Stocks

    {{column.title}}
    {{column.title}}
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] }}
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    As of: {{timeStamp}}

    No Data Found

    Investment Trends

    Advertisement

     

     

     
     