Top Stories
BATTLE FOR TECK
1:50
Teck Resources to hold key vote: Here's everything you need to know
7:39
Teck spinoff is backed by Canada Pension after website error fixed
10:23
Canada's deputy PM says nation is watching Teck-Glencore deal
8:23
What the battle for Teck says about mining, ESG and the clean energy transition
8:23
Glencore CEO's first big move: chasing mining's toughest prize
8:23
Norwegian sovereign wealth fund to support Teck Resources plan to split business
8:23
Letko Brosseau to vote in favour of Teck's plan to split company
8:23
Key shareholder Sumitomo to vote in favour of Teck plan to split business
8:23
Teck takeover bid prompts debate over government’s role in future of Canadian mining
5:36
Glencore dangles prospect of higher Teck bid as vote looms
22h ago
One-year GICs see boom in popularity thanks in part to interest rate hikes5:57
One-year GICs see boom in popularity thanks in part to interest rate hikes
Decades-high interest rates have sparked a wave of demand for one-year Guaranteed Investment Certificates, with industry experts finding younger people moving money into the investment vehicle.
4h ago1:36
TFI International reports income, revenue down in first quarter of 2023
TFI International says its net income for the first quarter of 2023 was US$111.9 million, down more than 24 per cent from US$147.7 million a year earlier.
-
Jan 4
Principal residence exemption: What you don’t know could hurt you
Canadians can claim the principal residence exemption (PRE) on the sale of a home. But there are misconceptions about how the PRE works if you’re selling at a loss, or you’re renting out your home to work remotely elsewhere. Kim Parlee talks with Georgia Swan, Tax and Estate Planner, TD Wealth.
Presented by:
3h ago4:06
Microsoft-Activision spread blows out on bets deal will collapse
The deal spread on Microsoft Corp.’s proposed takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc. is blowing out, with traders worrying their US$69 billion merger could sputter after U.K. antitrust regulators vetoed the combination.
Apr 24
Which Canadian banks are offering the tax-free First Home Savings Account?2:47
Which Canadian banks are offering the tax-free First Home Savings Account?
Two of Canada’s major banks are now offering the new tax-free First Home Savings Account (FHSA), weeks after the government launched the banking option for prospective homeowners.
4h ago5:09
Rogers beats estimates as Canada population boom drives wireless growth
Rogers Communications Inc. beat analysts’ estimates for revenue and profit as Canada’s strong population growth gave another boost to its wireless division.
19h ago6:23
Analysts react to the latest CN Rail earnings
While analysts broadly expected investors to react positively to Canadian National Railway Co. latest quarterly results, shares slumped amid concerns that a possible recession will weigh on Canada’s biggest railroad’s balance sheet.
Apr 25
Logistec’s Madeleine Paquin on finding fun in the challenges of the shipping business7:33
Logistec’s Madeleine Paquin on finding fun in the challenges of the shipping business
As the chief executive of Quebec-based shipping company Logistec, Madeleine Paquin has seen firsthand the volatility that’s gripped global supply chains during the pandemic
3h ago10:23
The Daily Chase: Teck shareholders to vote on spinoff; Rogers tops Q1 expectations
We're into crunch time when it comes to Teck Resources' plan to spin out its steelmaking coal business into a new publicly-traded entity.
18h ago2:25
Microsoft profit, sales top estimates on strong cloud demand
Microsoft Corp. reported quarterly profit and sales that topped projections, fueled by resilient corporate cloud-computing demand, and gave an upbeat outlook for its nascent artificial intelligence services. Shares jumped more than 8 per cent in late trading.
20h ago
Calgary, Alberta, Flames and Stampede reach deal on $1.2B arena project
A deal has been reached to replace Calgary's aging Saddledome with a new event centre and make improvements to the surrounding area east of downtown.
5h ago5:27
Oil edges higher after dropping on concerns over demand outlook
Oil dipped below US$80 a barrel in London for the first time since March as investors considered the outlook for global demand amid concerns over the health of the economy.
Apr 24
Canadian climate policy is competitive relative to the U.S.: TD Bank5:49
Canadian climate policy is competitive relative to the U.S.: TD Bank
Spending on Canada’s clean energy transition over the past few years has kept pace with the U.S. on a relative basis, according to a report from TD Economics on Monday.
17h ago7:15
First Quantum Minerals sees earnings drop in Q1 amid production disruptions
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. says it earned US$75 million in the first quarter of 2023, down more than 80 per cent from $385 million for the same quarter a year earlier.