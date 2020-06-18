(Bloomberg) -- The Venezuelan opposition led by National Assembly leader Juan Guaido is seeking to block the sale of assets of Citgo, an international unit of PDVSA, to satisfy a $1.4 billion creditor judgment for Canadian mining company Crystallex International Corp.

In a filing Wednesday in federal court in Delaware, the opposition group said a previous ruling authorizing the sale based on the assets’ control by the Venezuelan regime of President Nicolas Maduro was no longer valid because the opposition, which has been recognized by the U.S. government, could safeguard their independence

