(Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. posted payment volume that fell short of analysts’ expectations for the first quarter and failed to reassure investors about plans to eventually turn a profit from the Venmo app.

The San Jose, California-based company reported adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents for the first three months of the year, compared with 52 cents the year before. The average analyst estimate was 68 cents. Revenue in the quarter was $4.13 billion, in line with estimates and 12 percent higher than the prior year.

Shares of PayPal have risen 28 percent this year, as analysts expected the company to continue reaping benefits from a strong e-commerce market and hopes that Venmo will soon turn a profit. But online sales have not been enough to offset EBay Inc.’s waning reliance on the payment processor, which was once a subsidiary of the online auction site. PayPal’s stock fell as much as 3.14 percent in extended trading on Wednesday following the earnings report.

For the first time, PayPal disclosed the number of people active on Venmo, or those who have made at least one transaction in the past 12 months: 40 million. The company also said Venmo processed $21 billion worth of payments in the first quarter, up from $12 billion the year before.

Even still, the growth rate in payment volume across the company’s services slowed. The volume was $161 billion, a 22 percent increase from the year before. The growth rate was 23 percent in the previous quarter and 32 percent a year ago.

