Ventia Pty Ltd., a telecommunications, infrastructure and utilities services company, has tested investor appetite for a potential initial public offering, The Australian Financial Review reports, citing unidentified sources.

The company made a confidential pitch to some of Australia’s biggest fund managers last month and banks are said to be waiting for a formal request to move ahead with plans for an IPO.

Ventia arranged the meetings itself, and not alongside its two biggest investors Cimic Group Ltd. and Apollo Global Management, according to the AFR report. Analysts estimate a listing could value Ventia at more than 3.5 billion Australian dollars ($2.7 billion).

