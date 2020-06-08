(Bloomberg) -- Auto sales platform Vroom Inc. plans to move up the pricing of its U.S. initial public offering to Monday as it seeks to raise as much as $319 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Vroom, which sells used and new vehicles as well as car parts, earlier planned to price its share sale on Wednesday. The company, whose backers include L Catterton, General Catalyst Partners and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., has been marketing 18.75 million shares for $18 to $20 each, according to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

At the top of the range, the company would be valued at about $2.25 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings.

While the IPO market heated up last week with more than $7 billion raised globally, venture-backed listings have been largely missing in action. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., the business intelligence firm whose IPO raised $935 million on Wednesday, was the first technology listing in the U.S. since Chinese cloud service provider Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s IPO in April. ZoomInfo’s backers included TA Associates and Carlyle Group Inc.

A representative for New York-based Vroom declined to comment.

Vroom had a net loss of $41 million on revenue of $376 million for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $27 million on $235 million in revenue for the same period last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp., Allen & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. are leading the offering. Vroom’s shares, one of the people said, are expected to begin trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol VRM.

