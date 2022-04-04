(Bloomberg) -- Storied venture firm Sequoia Capital has named a new leader. Roelof Botha, 48, will become the senior steward of the firm, according to a Twitter message from current chief Doug Leone on Monday.

Botha’s “keen instinct for innovation has made its mark on our partnership and on our industry,” Leone wrote in the statement. It also said that Botha will “set the overall tone and oversee the global centralized functions” of the firm, including its finance and culture, and that Botha will continue to lead Sequoia’s U.S. and Europe business as managing partner.

Leone, 65, said he will remain a general partner in the firm’s existing funds and will keep his board seats.

As part of the announcement, Sequoia said that Neil Shen will continue to lead the firm’s China business as founding and managing partner. Forbes earlier reported the news of Botha’s new position.

