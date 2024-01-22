Venture capitalist John Ruffolo on his outlook for tech investing

Counting on 2024 to be a very active year for Canadian venture capital: Maverix PE founder

A prominent venture capitalist says 2024 will be a year of cautious optimism for tech investors.

John Ruffolo, founder and managing partner of Maverix Private Equity, told BNN Bloomberg that this careful optimism is a result of several tech businesses “right-sizing” with recent layoffs and investors looking towards the precarious potential of AI models.

“Venture capitalists are becoming far more choosey than they were over the last few years,” Ruffolo said in a Monday interview.

He explained that weaker tech companies died out in 2023 and higher-profile businesses such as Google have started this year with layoffs.

As for the rapidly growing artificial intelligence space, Ruffolo said investors are aiming to understand the revenue models of companies that wield the technology as businesses adjust to market uncertainty.

“A lot of the businesses (investors) feel could get disrupted through (generative) AI are getting pushed by the wayside,” he said.

He added that companies with business software solutions that leverage AI language models are beginning to garner more attention.

“People are now starting to really look at that application,” he said.

