(Bloomberg) -- Robert Zangrillo, the founder of private investment firm Dragon Global Management, was accused of conspiring to bribe university officials to help his daughter gain admission to the University of Southern California.

The Miami resident paid a $50,000 bribe to USC’s athletics department and made a $200,000 donation to a bogus charity, federal prosecutors alleged in a complaint Tuesday. He was also caught on tape arranging for another person to secretly take classes on his daughter’s behalf and make it appear as if she were an accomplished rower, boosting her chances of gaining admission as an athlete, according to the complaint.

The charges are part of a sweeping criminal indictment targeting dozens of people accused of helping applicants win admission at schools including Yale, Stanford, UCLA and Georgetown.

Zangrillo didn’t immediately reply to messages seeking comment.

