(Bloomberg) -- Veolia Environnement SA agreed to acquire its rival Suez SA, ending a long-running and bitter takeover battle that tested the limits of French corporate culture.

Veolia agreed to pay 20.50 euros per share for the roughly 70% of Suez it doesn’t already own, according to a statement on Monday. The two companies will enter into a definitive agreement on May 14. The transaction will require approval from competition authorities in several countries.

The transaction will create a global giant in waste and water services under the Veolia umbrella with annual revenue of about 37 billion euros. It will leave some elements of Suez to continue as a new business partly owned by current shareholders and private equity groups.

