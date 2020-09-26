(Bloomberg) -- Veolia Environnement SA Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frerot called for a decision on its offer to buy most of Engie SA’s shares in French waste and water group Suez SA, rejecting an extension as a Wednesday deadline approaches.

Frerot plans to communicate an improved offer for the 29.9% stake “at the right moment” and before the existing bid runs out at the end of the month, he told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper in an interview.

“We’ll know on September 30 whether we abandon the planned merger with Suez or indeed whether we continue without Engie’s shares,” he said. “Everything is possible.”

As well as raising the price, the new offer will include written clarifications on employment guarantees, Frerot said, adding that Veolia’s pledge to maintain 100% of jobs and social benefits made the project “unrivaled.”

Veolia wants eventually to take over all of its rival Suez to create a global giant in environmental services. The three companies have been at loggerheads since an initial 2.9 billion euro ($3.4 billion) bid that Engie called too low and Suez described as hostile.

Frerot said he skipped a meeting organized at the French Finance Ministry on Saturday to discuss Suez because he understood it to be a negotiation on extending deadlines, which he opposes. The government has a 24% stake in Engie.

“We don’t need an extension, we need a decision,” Frerot said.

He added that Veolia’s legal experts had found a way around Suez’s move to make its French water assets non-transferable for the next four years, although he declined to give details.

