(Bloomberg) -- Veolia Environnement SA’s boss said he will improve the price at which the French waste and water utility is seeking to buy part of Engie SA’s stake in local rival Suez SA.

The new offer will be examined by Engie’s board, which is meeting later on Friday, Veolia Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frerot said in a press conference in Paris. He had earlier said that Veolia is ready to buy the 29.9% stake despite Suez’s “poison pill.”

Frefot has indicated this week that he’s open to boosting the offer, in a first step to a full takeover of Suez that would create a French waste and water giant. At the end of last month, Veolia had offered 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion) for the 29.9% stake. Engie had called that bid inadequate.

Suez shares rose 3.8% in Paris trading as of 10:10 a.m. local time. Veolia was 1.2% higher and Engie gained 1.1%.

