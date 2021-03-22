Veolia Debates Whether Suez Is Still Worth 18 Euros Per Share

(Bloomberg) -- Veolia Environnement SA is debating internally whether Suez SA is still worth the 18 euros per share price of its hostile takeover offer, as the utility takes steps to resist a deal.

“Some people at Veolia are wondering whether the 18 euro-per-share offer should be lowered,” a spokesman for Veolia said on Monday. The poison pill implemented by Suez’s board and its plans for asset sales “jeopardize” that valuation, he said.

Sunday’s proposal from Suez’s management that Veolia buys less than half of Suez for a higher price isn’t a genuine basis for further talks, the spokesman said.

Suez’s latest offer showed little sign of resolving the bitter takeover battle, suggesting the utility’s annual shareholders meeting in May or June will be the defining moment for the stalemate with Veolia.

