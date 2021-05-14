(Bloomberg) -- Veolia Environnement SA finalized a deal to buy Suez SA, reinforcing its global leadership in water and waste-treatment following a lengthy takeover battle.

The agreement announced Friday builds on a preliminary accord between the two utilities last month and includes a commitment to sell back about two-fifths of its rival to a Franco-U.S. group of investors.

The deal allows Veolia to proceed with a full takeover of Suez in the coming months by acquiring the roughly 70% of the company it doesn’t already own, pending some regulatory approvals. The transaction will create a giant in environmental services under the Veolia umbrella, with annual revenue of about 37 billion euros, as pollution concerns mount worldwide.

Meridiam SAS, Global Infrastructure Partners, Caisse des Depots et Consignations and CNP Assurances pledged to buy Suez’s French assets and some of its activities in countries such as China, India, Italy and Morocco, with a view to creating a new Suez with revenues of nearly 7 billion euros. Meridiam and GIP will have each a 40% stake, while CDC and CNP will hold a combined 20%.Veolia is offering current Suez shareholders 20.50 euros a share, including their regular dividend of 65 euro cents. The takeover values Suez’s equity at about 13 billion euros, and gives it an enterprise value of 26 billion euros including plain-vanilla and hybrid debt, according to Veolia.

Veolia has said it will finance the deal partly with a capital increase of as much as 2.5 billion euros and with some asset sales.

(Adds group of investors in fourth paragraph)

