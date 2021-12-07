(Bloomberg) --

Veolia Environnement SA was given five days by the U.K.’s antitrust regulator to address competition concerns about its bid to take over French waste-management rival Suez SA or face an in-depth investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that the deal could lead to a loss of competition in the supply of several waste and water-management services in the U.K. The regulator said it had received a number of complaints from customers during its initial probe.

“The CMA is concerned that Veolia and Suez are two of only a small number of suppliers active within the U.K. that are able to service the largest and most complex waste management contracts with councils,” the regulator said. “As a result, the merger could lead to higher prices and lower quality services.”

Veolia and Suez have until Dec. 14 to submit proposals to address its competition concerns, the CMA said. If suitable proposals are not submitted, the deal will be referred for an in-depth “phase two” investigation, according to the regulator.

A spokeswoman for Veolia couldn’t immediately comment.

Veolia Chief Executive Officier Antoine Frerot said in November that the company will offer “some small remedies” to U.K. and Australian competition regulators, with the aim to get approval in these countries in the first quarter at the latest.

