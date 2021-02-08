(Bloomberg) -- Veolia Environnement SA experienced a backlash from its hostile attempt to buy utility rival Suez SA, as a French court ordered the suspension of any bid and the government accused the company of reneging on promises to seek a friendly deal.

The stalemate between the two French waste and water giants was already testing the bounds of the country’s corporate culture. These latest escalations may put increasing pressure on an already interventionist government to broker a deal.

Veolia must hold off on making any bid that hasn’t been approved by Suez’s board until a case has been heard, a court in Nanterre ruled on Monday, in an interim decision. Suez is arguing that Veolia’s decision to take its takeover offer directly to shareholders was “illegal” following a commitment the company made in court to keep matters amicable.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire echoed this concern, telling Europe 1 radio that the two companies must find a friendly path out of the dispute.

“French capitalism can’t be a war of everyone against everyone,” Le Maire said. “Everyone has to be reasonable, wise and have an idea of general public interest because it is a question of thousands of jobs” that will affect the daily lives of the French people, he said.

This is the latest twist in a months-long battle that’s playing out in the boardroom, the courts and the French political arena. A hostile takeover is a rare thing in France, and the unions compared Veolia’s move to a “declaration of war.”

Veolia stunned Suez and the utility industry when it announced a plan to merge with its arch-rival last summer, rekindling an old project to tie-up the world’s largest waste and water utilities.

In spite of Veolia Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frerot’s reassuring words about it being a friendly approach, Suez has consistently cried foul. Last week, Suez Chairman Philippe Varin said talks between the opposing parties would start “very soon.”

Yet, in a statement late on Sunday, Veolia expressed exasperation with Suez’s board and announced that it will make a hostile bid, offering 18 euros ($21.68) a share for the 70.1% of the company it doesn’t already own.

Suez says the combination, which would create a giant in environmental services with more than 40 billion euros in annual revenue, would hurt employment and reduce competition. The French government has repeatedly urged the two companies to find an amicable resolution to the stalemate.

