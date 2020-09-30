(Bloomberg) -- Veolia Environnement SA raised its bid for most of Engie SA’s stake in Suez SA by 16%, making a final push to clinch a deal that would be a prelude to a full takeover.

The French waste and water giant is now offering 18 euros a share, or about 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion), for 29.9% of Suez held by Engie, according to a statement on Wednesday. It also committed to maintain full employment of Suez workers in France if it takes control of the company.

Engie’s board is due to meet later on Wednesday to determine whether to accept the offer, before an end-of-day deadline. Chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu has described the decision as a “a very, very heavy responsibility.”

Suez has fiercely resisted the prospect of a takeover by Veolia, asking it to suspend talks with Engie and creating a “poison pill” to frustrate its rival’s plans. The French government has also warned against job losses and said a deal should not be hurried.

If Engie accepts Veolia’s revised bid, it would be the first step to creating a global giant in waste and water. But the buyer would still need to persuade other Suez shareholders to sell, and resolve any competition concerns.

A rejection would be a reprieve for Suez, which has been doing all it can to remain an independent company. It would be a big setback for Veolia Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frerot, but not necessarily the end of his effort to cement his group’s global leadership in environmental services through an acquisition.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.