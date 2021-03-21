(Bloomberg) --

Veolia SA rejected Suez SA’s call to drop its hostile bid for the French utility and back a “firm offer” from an investor group led by Ardian-GIP for key parts of the company’s business.

“We now have a solution, supported by a new proposal from Ardian GIP, which would enable the two companies to finalize an agreement in the interest of all the stakeholders, and that also meets the objectives set by the French state. The board of directors is ready to begin negotiations on this basis immediately,” Suez Chairman Philippe Varin said in an emailed statement.

Veolia immediately rejected the proposal and said it was sticking with its original plan. “The takeover offer made by Veolia remains irrevocable,” it said in a statement.

Suez has been fighting for months to fend off the hostile takeover attempt by Veolia, which currently holds 29.9% of its rival. The two companies are now locked in a legal fight, in spite of many calls for a negotiated solution. The French government has tried and failed to mediate between the two.

Ardian, supported by U.S.-based fund GIP, had said since last fall that it was prepared to support Suez but until hadn’t presented a firm offer, Varin said during a call with journalists. Ardian and GIP have now offered to buy a new entity that would encompass Suez’s waste and water units as well as international water and technology businesses, for 11.9 billion euros ($14.2 billion), roughly equivalent to Suez’s current market value. The offer is contingent on Veolia dropping its hostile bid for all of Suez and agreeing to cede some assets as part of a negotiated agreement.

Still, the Ardian-GIP’s proposal is “not a counteroffer” and is conditional upon a deal between Suez and Veolia, Ardian’s head of infrastructure Mathias Burghardt said during the press call.

