(Bloomberg) -- France’s Veolia Environnement SA plans to sell all of Suez SA’s waste activities in Britain in an effort to appease the UK’s antitrust authority.

The decision comes after the deal watchdog said in May that Veolia’s acquisition of Suez’s UK business may reduce competition in the water and waste-treatment services sector and drive up prices at a time when consumers are already being squeezed.

“This drastic decision is an effective response to the intransigence” of the Competition and Markets Authority, Veolia said in a statement on Thursday. “Veolia strongly disagrees with their analysis of the concerned markets and deplores the lack of shared understanding of the issues related to our sectors of activity.”

The French environmental-services giant completed the purchase of a large part of its smaller rival in the rest of the world earlier this year. The European Union had conditionally approved the deal in December, while asking for local remedies.

Amid a backdrop of rising inflation in the UK, the CMA has been under pressure to not push through any deal that might drive up consumer prices further.

