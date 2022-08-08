Veolia Wraps Up Suez Acquisition With UK Deal: The London Rush

(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Veolia Environnement SA: The French company agreed to sell Suez SA’s waste activities in Britain to Macquarie Group Ltd. for 2.4 billion euros to resolve antitrust concerns by the UK’s competition watchdog.

The disposal will mark the last step in Veolia’s acquisition of a large part of its smaller French rival Suez. Bloomberg reported Sunday that Veolia was nearing a deal with Macquarie

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said in May the deal may reduce competition in the water and waste-treatment services and drive up prices at a time when consumers are already being squeezed

PageGroup Plc: The recruitment company said it continues to benefit from the tight labour market and added staff in Germany, the US and India to meet demand.

The firm also said it was aware of uncertainties spurred by rising inflation and noticed a slight slowdown in time to hire in some of its markets in July

Joules Group Plc: The troubled retailer is in talks with clothing and housewares chain Next Plc about a potential minority investment which would raise proceeds of about £15 million for Joules.

Shares in Joules, which is best known for its patterned prints and brightly-colored Wellington boots, slumped last month after the chain said it hired KPMG to advise on how to shore up its cash position

Outside The City

A year ago, Rishi Sunak was the runaway favorite to be the next Tory leader, with Liz Truss polling only a third of his support. Polls now put Truss miles ahead. What happened?

Meanwhile, the UK’s largest electricity distribution business said a hit of £280 million from energy companies failing will be passed on to customers.

In Case You Missed It

Fat fees, champagne and yachts — this is how flailing property firm Adler wooed its bankers.

And in case you’re still looking for a summer read: Here are some recommendations from Bloomberg journalists.

Looking Ahead

Asset managers abrdn Plc and Legal & General Group Plc are among the companies reporting tomorrow.

On Friday, quarterly GDP data is expected to show a small contraction compared to the start of the year, compounding the grim economic picture painted by the Bank of England last week.

For a news fix when the day is done, sign up to The Readout with Allegra Stratton, to make sense of the day’s events.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.