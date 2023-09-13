(Bloomberg) -- Verdane Capital Advisors has raised €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) for its latest fund, almost doubling the size of its previous vehicle.

The Norway-based growth equity firm closed Verdane Capital XI at its hard cap, with commitments from investors including private and public pension funds, university endowments and family offices, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News. Investors in the predecessor fund, which closed at €610 million, also participated.

Verdane’s successful fundraising comes at a time when many other private equity firms are finding it harder to garner new commitments from investors, which have become pickier about where they’re parking their cash. Many have been turning to firms able to provide exposure to multiple asset classes.

“We’re a little bit isolated from some of the broader troubles,” Bjarne Kveim Lie, Verdane’s co-founder and managing partner, said in an interview. “Multiple expansion has never been an important source of value creation for us, and debt isn’t a meaningful source of funding either.”

Verdane typically invests between €20 million to about €150 million in companies through stake purchases, and its new fund will put money into firms focused on digitalization and decarbonization.

