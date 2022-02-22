(Bloomberg) -- Veritas Capital has agreed to buy Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., the publisher of education materials and research, for $2.8 billion in cash.

The $21 per-share price represents a 36% premium to the company’s unaffected share price as of Jan. 13, 2022, according to a statement Tuesday that confirmed earlier reporting by Bloomberg News.

Houghton Mifflin, whose roots as a publisher and bookseller date to 1832, is one of several companies that has benefited as it adjusted to the surge in remote learning during the Covid-19 pandemic. Its shares have almost tripled in the past year, giving it a market value of about $2.3 billion. Bloomberg reported in January that Houghton Mifflin was working with an adviser to consider a sale.

Houghton Mifflin shares jumped as much as 15% to $20.79 in premarket trading Tuesday.

Like other education companies, Houghton Mifflin has been pivoting from text books to programs that typically include online components. It now offers school programs including science, math and languages to more than 50 million students in 150 countries, according to its website.

Private equity firms have been acquiring education companies as the industry grapples with technology shifts. That includes Veritas Capital’s 2018 acquisition of Cambium Learning.

