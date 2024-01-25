(Bloomberg) -- An energy consulting firm owned by Veritas Capital may save over $37 million in annual interest payments by refinancing existing private debt with a new broadly syndicated loan.

Wood Mackenzie is selling a $1.32 billion loan led by Bank of America Corp., according to a person with knowledge of the matter. It would replace smaller unitranche debt the company received last year from a group of lenders led by HPS Investment Partners to fund the acquisition.

The deal comes amid a nascent theme unfolding in Europe’s leveraged finance markets where banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Barclays Plc are trying to snap up broadly syndicated deals that were previously in the hands of private lenders.

The Wood Mackenzie loan is being offered at 3.75 to 4 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, and a discounted price of 99 cents on the dollar, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Even though the new loan is slightly larger than the original debt, Wood Mackenzie will still see significant savings since the existing loan pays 6.75 percentage points over the benchmark rate. Over the life of the seven-year loan, the company is expected to save $276.2 million in interest expense, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Representatives for Bank of America Corp., lead unitranche investor HPS Investment Partners and Wood Mackenzie declined to comment. A representative for Veritas didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Private credit lenders swooped in to provide financing for several buyouts last year as banks were left with tens of billions of dollars of debt they couldn’t sell as credit markets seized up. Veritas completed its acquisition of energy research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie from Verisk in February 2023.

A year on, falling borrowing costs in the leveraged loan market have opened the door for banks to offer cheaper deals than rival direct lenders. Wood Mackenzie’s deal echoes a similar move from last year, in which Blackstone Inc. scored $181 million in savings by switching out a portion of its private credit debt funding its Emerson Electric Co. buyout to the syndicated market.

In Europe, meanwhile, banks are bidding to refinance a $924 million unitranche backed by private equity giant KKR & Co. to acquire French insurance broker April Group.

