(Bloomberg) -- Veritiv Corp. sold $1.3 billion of debt to support Clayton Dubilier & Rice’s leveraged buyout of the packaging supplier on Friday after tweaking some elements of the package to complete the deal.

The company reduced the term loan portion by $100 million to $600 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter, while the bond part was boosted by the same amount to $700 million.

Pricing on the seven-year loan deal, led by Royal Bank of Canada, widened slightly to 500 basis points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate and at a discounted price of 97 cents on the dollar. Initial talk called for a 450-point spread and a discount of 98 cents, said the people, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The debt package’s seven-year senior secured notes priced with a yield of 10.5% in an offering that was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. CD&R didn’t immediately comment, and representatives for RBC and Veritiv didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Atlanta-based Veritiv supplies packaging materials and hygiene products to other businesses. CD&R agreed to buy Veritiv in early August.

Wells Fargo & Co., Bank of Montreal, and UBS Group AG provided the debt commitments for CD&R’s buyout alongside Goldman Sachs and RBC, according to an August news release.

--With assistance from Sri Taylor.

