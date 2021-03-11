(Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. has received at least $109 billion of demand for its bond sale to help finance purchases of 5G airwaves that it needs to accelerate growth, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is selling unsecured bonds in as many as nine parts, and the deal is expected to price Thursday, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

The total deal size could be between $20 billion to $25 billion with the potential to grow, Bloomberg reported earlier. That would place it among the largest investment-grade bond sales on record.

