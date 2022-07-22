Jul 22, 2022
Verizon Cuts Profit, Sales Forecast After Huge Miss in Wireless
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. cut its full-year earnings and revenue forecast as the largest US wireless carrier struggles to keep pace with rivals that have made gains through heavy phone discounts.
- Earnings per share, excluding some items, are now expected to be between $5.10 to $5.25 for the year, down from a range of $5.40 to $5.55, Verizon said Friday in a statement. The company also reduced its forecast for service and other revenue, calling for as much as a 1% decline. The outlook had previously been for flat revenue growth compared with a year ago. Both revised forecasts were below analyst estimates.
- Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share were $1.31, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.33. While revenue in the quarter matched estimates, Verizon added only 12,000 monthly wireless phone subscribers in the quarter, well below analysts’ predictions for 167,200 new phone customers.
Key Insights
- The news is another setback for wireless carriers after AT&T Inc. alarmed industry watchers Thursday with a warning that some customers are starting to delay paying their bills.
- Verizon is under pressure to retain its market lead. The company returned to free phone promotions in an effort to counter discounts and giveaway by competitors AT&T and T-Mobile US Inc. The New York-based mobile giant is also racing to catch up with T-Mobile on 5G service and expects to find new revenue by pursuing network contracts with businesses and facilities including shipping ports.
- In so-called fixed wireless, a relatively new segment of broadband service where signals are beamed directly to a home WiFi router, Verizon added 256,000 wireless internet subscribers. T-Mobile had taken a lead in the race to serve wireless broadband to homes with more than 1 million internet subscribers as of April. The wireless carriers’ introduction of a $50-a-month, high-speed alternative to landline broadband has been cutting into the cable companies’ most prized business.
Market Reaction
- Verizon shares fell 5.2% in early trading at 7:40 a.m. in New York. The stock dropped 2.9% Thursday after AT&T’s earnings and is down more than 8% on the year.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.