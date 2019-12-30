(Bloomberg) -- Millions of TV customers from Boston to Washington were spared the loss of channels such as ESPN -- and popular college football bowl games -- after Verizon Communications Inc. and Walt Disney Co. reached a broad distribution agreement on the eve of the new year.

A contract between Verizon, which serves some 4.6 million customers under the Fios brand, and Disney, a major TV network owner, was set to expire at 5 p.m. New York time on Dec. 31. Disney had run ads on its channels warning viewers -- including ABC audiences in New York and Philadelphia -- that they may lose access and to contact Verizon to complain.

The companies have reach a broad-based distribution agreement and details will be released in coming days, Verizon spokeswoman Adria Tomaszewski said.

