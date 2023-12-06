(Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. has hired former Peloton Interactive Inc. Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland to lead its marketing efforts as the phone giant works to boost its consumer business.

Berland will report directly to Verizon Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg in the new role, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

“We need a marketing leader with the foresight and vision to usher in a new chapter for the Verizon brand,” Vestberg said in the statement. “Leslie has spent her career at the helm of some of the most iconic brands, transforming their marketing efforts to connect more meaningfully with customers.”

Berland had been at Peloton since January. She was previously chief marketing officer at Twitter for nearly seven years, but left after Elon Musk purchased the social media company, now known as X.

Verizon has continued to lose mobile customers particularly in its consumer unit, with new consumer head Sowmyanarayan Sampath looking to reverse that decline. That division accounts for the vast majority of the company’s revenue. Verizon shares are down 3% this year as of Tuesday’s close.

As executive vice president and CMO, Berland will oversee Verizon’s global brand and marketing strategy in addition to partnerships, the company said.

