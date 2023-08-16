(Bloomberg) -- Credit market stars such as Verizon Communications Inc., Honda Motor Co. and PG&E Corp. may be among the “most vulnerable” in case of a selloff in spreads over the next six to 12 months, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

The companies’ risk premiums currently trade tighter than those of most other blue-chip credits, BI analyst Robert Schiffman wrote in a note Tuesday. Some other companies that could be impacted by a selloff are Hess Corp., Discover Financial Services, RTX Corp. — formerly Raytheon Technologies Corp. — and Lowe’s Cos., the strategist said in the report.

The companies are challenged by “inflationary pressures, recessionary demand headwinds and absolute spread levels,” Schiffman wrote. Any weakness in market fundamentals and ratings deterioration are still considerable risks for the companies’ spreads.

On the flipside, companies such as General Electric Co., Boeing Co., Blackstone Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. are among firms that could perform better than similarly rated credits over the next 12 months, according to BI. A mix of incremental relative yield, deleveraging, ratings momentum and improved free cash flow could spark a rally in spreads, Schiffman wrote in a separate note.

Representatives for Verizon, Honda, PG&E, Hess, Discover, RTX and Lowe’s did not respond to requests for comment.

The average spread for an investment-grade bond stood at 121 basis points on Tuesday after hitting the lowest level of the year at the end of July.

