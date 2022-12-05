(Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. said Manon Brouillette, chief executive officer of the wireless company’s consumer group, has stepped down from the role she has held since January as subscriber growth continues to trail peers.

The division was formed in 2019 as part of a reorganization under Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg. He has assumed responsibility for leading the business in Brouillette’s absence, the company said.

“My immediate focus for the Consumer Group will be on driving a closer consistency between the top quality network product we’re bringing to market and the operational results we’re producing,” Vestberg said in a statement Monday.

Verizon, the largest US wireless provider, has been lagging behind peers AT&T Inc. and T-Mobile USA Inc. on subscriber growth for the past two years. Brouillette was the second consumer chief during that time and had been unable to put together a compelling offer to compete with AT&T’s free phone for new and existing customers, which has driven growth there.

Shares of Verizon slipped 1.3% in premarket trading at 7:47 a.m. in New York.

