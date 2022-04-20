Verizon’s Mobile Phone Service Disrupted in Some Parts of U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc.’s wireless phone service is not working for some people in several parts of the country, including California and Washington.

Users say they are unable to complete or receive calls. The company is experiencing “intermittent issues,” according to a Verizon spokeswoman. Technicians and network engineers are investigating the situation, but no specific cause has been identified.

The problems started shortly after 3 p.m. New York time, according to the level of customer complains reported by Downdetector, a network monitoring site.

