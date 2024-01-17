(Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. is writing down the value of its business services division by $5.8 billion, a sign of the company’s declining enterprise operations and continually ailing landline business.

The wireless carrier said in a filing Wednesday that the impairment charge was due to an overall decline in demand for its business group “as well as continuing competitive and macroeconomic pressure.” As a result of the writedown, Verizon said the balance of its business unit was $1.7 billion at the end of 2023.

The decline is tied to the telecommunications giant’s legacy wireline operations, which provides landline or fixed-line communications services to businesses through copper or fiber wires. This segment has steadily seen demand drop over the past two decades as Verizon’s mobile business service has grown.

“Verizon is recognizing that results from this business are not stabilizing and likely will continue to decline for the foreseeable future,” David Heger, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said via email. Factors for its decline include competition from cable firms and reduced demand for voice lines, he said.

“This trend is not specific to Verizon,” Heger said, adding that other telecom companies face “similar declines in their wireline business services.” AT&T Inc. is in a similar situation, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Still, this is one of the largest writedowns Verizon has taken in several years. In 2018, it slashed the value of its AOL and Yahoo media acquisitions by $4.6 billion before eventually offloading its online media operations.

When asked by Bloomberg News if Verizon intended to likewise sell its wirelines unit, Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg said, “The answer is no.“ He declined to answer followup questions at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

Verizon shares fell 1.1% to $38.87 at the close of trading Wednesday.

Industrywide Pressure

The impairment “suggests the unit will take time to return to higher growth due to slack demand,” analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence wrote Wednesday.

“The commercial wireline market has been shrinking for the better part of a decade now. Verizon and AT&T are the two largest players in the market by far, and they’re losing share to competitors,” Craig Moffett, an analyst at MoffettNathanson Research, said in an email. “The forces at work here are secular, and they aren’t changing.”

Verizon’s wireline business revenue fell 8.1% through the third quarter and is likely to stay muted in 2024, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

The company’s business unit reported $7.5 billion in revenue for the third quarter, slightly missing Wall Street expectations and down 4% year over year. The segment has lagged its previous year’s performance in six of the last eight quarters.

As Verizon’s wireline revenue dropped, wireless revenue grew 2.9% in the quarter with strong net additions, the company said.

The vast majority of Verizon’s revenue comes from its consumer unit, which includes mobile subscribers and broadband offerings like wireless home internet. As the No. 1 wireless carrier has sought to combat slowed mobile growth and heightened competition from cable giants, it has focused almost exclusively on growing its consumer business, Bloomberg previously reported.

Verizon also said on Wednesday that it’s raising prices for some customers with legacy unlimited data plans. Starting March 1, customers with some older plans will pay an additional $4 a month. It marks the second price increase in the past six months.

The company has been encouraging customers to move to its myPlan unlimited data bundles, which offer paid add-ons including Apple Inc. services; a $10-per-month bundle for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+; or a package that includes access to Netflix and Max.

In its third-quarter earnings report, Verizon reported better-than-expected results, attributed in part to the price increases and growth in high-margin consumer businesses. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year results Jan. 23.

