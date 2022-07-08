(Bloomberg) -- Vernon Hill stepped down as the head of Republic First Bancorp Inc. after a federal appeals court ruled in favor of a rival faction fighting to take over the company’s board and oust the controversial banker.

Hill, 76, submitted his letter of resignation as chief executive officer after claiming the company violated his employment agreement, according to a statement Friday by Philadelphia-based Republic First. The board said it’s evaluating candidates to fill Hill’s slot.

A three-judge panel on Wednesday overturned a lower court decision to let Hill stay on as board chairman while a custodian oversaw a vote on how to resolve a battle between Hill and former CEO Harry Madonna. The two executives had been at odds over the company’s future strategy.

The appeals panel sent the case back to the trial judge for further review, opening the door for Madonna’s allies to take control of Republic First and add to its board majority by filling a vacant seat. Prior to the death of director Theodore Flocco earlier this year, the board was evenly divided between Hill and Madonna’s backers.

Madonna’s group wasted no time in filling Flocco’s seat, appointing former investment banker Ben Duster to the board. Hill criticized that move, saying in a statement late Thursday that he and his allies hadn’t had a chance to interview Duster before his appointment.

In a statement Friday, Hill said he made the decision to step down “reluctantly” because he saw his opponents’ actions as being motivated to serve “their own narrow interests instead of those of the shareholders.” The banker said he left the firm “secure in the knowledge that I always acted in the best interests of shareholders, customers and employees.”

The board had been at loggerheads over Hill’s penchant for expanding the bank’s reach beyond its 80 branches in 11 states, which prompted investors’ calls for expense cuts, a push for higher profits and a potential sale of the firm.

Madonna’s backers pounced in May once Flocco died, giving them a majority of Republic First director seats. They ousted Hill and appointed Madonna, who founded the bank in 1988, as interim chairman, according to court filings. Hill was slated to retain his board seat and continue as CEO.

Hill and his board allies sued over the takeover and U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond agreed to appoint a custodian to oversee the company and election to resolve the split.

Diamond’s move to “displace the corporate governance structure of a publicly traded company, while no doubt well-intended, did not reflect the required caution, circumspection, or justification for such a drastic step,” U.S. Circuit Judge Kent Jordan wrote in the panel’s 30-page ruling.

The Madonna faction properly relied on the bank’s bylaws, and “were entitled” to replace Flocco with their own director nominee, Jordan wrote.

Hill has faced scrutiny about his banking practices over the years. In the 1970s, he founded and ran Commerce Bancorp. He left the bank in 2007 after regulators began probing real-estate transactions involving his relatives. He also founded Metro Bank in the U.K. in 2010. He stepped down as the bank’s chairman nine years later after it publicly acknowledged a reporting error forced it to seek a capital infusion and drew the attention of regulators.

The case is Vernon Hill v. Andrew Cohen, No. 22-2023, United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit (Philadelphia).

(Updates with Hill’s comment in sixth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.