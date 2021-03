(Bloomberg) -- Vernon E. Jordan Jr., a business executive, attorney, civil rights leader and adviser to former President Bill Clinton, has died. He was 85.

Jordan died Monday evening, his daughter, Vickee Jordan, said in an emailed statement Tuesday. He was a senior managing director at Lazard and a partner emeritus at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, among other positions and board memberships over his decades in business.

